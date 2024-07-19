Sideshow and Moor-Art Gallery Reveal New X-Men Portrait Collection by Uzuri

In collaboration with Moor-Art Gallery, the online retailer is releasing 13 fan favorite character portraits. Fans can celebrate these iconic characters in their home with the new stunning prints.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has announced the release of the X-Men Portraits Fine Art Print Series.

The series of 13 mutant celebrating pieces was created by artist Uzuri. With vibrant portraits of Charles Xavier, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, Beast, Forge Bishop and Magneto, fans of the mutant heroes will be able to purchase these stunning prints as a bundle or individually.

Each print is available unframed and framed, which costs $55 and $175 respectively. The prints are 12″ x 16″ unframed and 18″ x 22″ framed.

Fans purchasing a bundle will be able to save 10% when they buy 3 or more of the prints.

Those interested in purchasing a bundle can click here

For those looking to buy individual prints, you can find them all here

Each print is available for preorder and is expected to arrive sometime between August and September.

