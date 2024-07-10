Sideshow and Hot Toys Reveal Version 2.0 of the Iron Man Mark II Sixth Scale Collectible Figure

Sideshow and Hot Toys have revealed version 2.0 of the Iron Man Mark II Sixth Scale Collectible Figure. This item is available to pre-order for $455.

What’s Happening:

The Iron Man Mark II armor holds a special place in the hearts of fans and has made a significant impact on the Iron Man

As the successor to the Mark I armor, the Mark II underwent massive upgrades, particularly in terms of its appearance. One of the most noticeable features of the Mark II armor is its pure silver plates.

This unique characteristic sets it apart from other Iron Man suits and adds a distinctive visual appeal.

The silver plates give the armor a sleek and futuristic look, emphasizing its high-tech nature.

Sideshow and Hot Toys are delighted to unveil version 2.0 of the Iron Man Mark II Sixth Scale Collectible Figure to upgrade your Hall of Armors display.

The standout feature of this diecast material-made figure is undoubtedly the combination of over 100 silver chrome armor pieces, which surpasses that of any other Hot Toys figure

Beautifully crafted with diecast materials, the Iron Man Mark II (2.0) Sixth Scale Figure in silver chrome color faithfully recreated the iconic armor seen in the first Iron Man movie.

Features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness and separate rolling eyeball system; an interchangeable Iron Man helmet with LED light-up eyes; LED lighted design on arc reactor, and palms to create the eye-catching illuminated effect.

Interchangeable open armor parts that provide additional options to display the figure in different stages of the armor assembly and showcase the transformation of Iron Man.

A specially designed figure base inspired by Tony Stark's workshop is included to add an immersive element to the display, making it feel like the figure is truly part of Stark's world.

What's in the Box:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark II in Iron Man

One Iron Man helmet with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

One newly developed head sculpt features an authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie, and comes with separate rolling eyeballs system

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles, and skin texture

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulation

Contains diecast material

Special Features on Armor:

Combination of over 100 silver chrome armor pieces with a reflective and metallic finish

LED-lighted design on the eyes, chest, Arc Reactor, and palms (white light, battery operated)

Two styles of interchangeable shoulder missile launchers (normal and missile firing)

Two sets of interchangeable forearm armor (normal and missile firing)

Attachable Iron Man Mark II open armor parts to simulate the suiting up process including:

One set of chest armor

One pair of thigh armor

Three pairs of interchangeable hands including:

One pair of fists

One pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

One pair of battle palms with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)

Enhanced articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Fully deployed air flaps at back of the armor

Fully deployed air flaps on back of legs

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessory:

Specially designed circular figure stand painted in metallic silver, includes LED light up function (white light, power operated) and two (2) articulated diorama accessories