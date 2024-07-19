Famed Artist Urban Aztec and Sideshow Open Preorders For New Stormtrooper Bust

The new stylized Stormtrooper bust from Sideshow is available for preorder now. Let’s checkout the Jesse Hernandez designed bust.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has announced that preorders are live for their new Stormtrooper Designer Collectible Bust designed by renowned artist Jesse Hernandez, AKA Urban Aztec.

The new 7″ bust, inspired by graffiti and Maya culture, features geometric designs and glyphs of modernized Mesoamerican iconography. Enhanced with pops of bright yellow and silver, the classic Stormtrooper look is enhanced by these unique elements.

The bust was revealed as a part of the Sideshow Con, the company’s fully virtual convention. The convention runs until the 28th and is free to register for. You can register here

The Stormtrooper Collectible Bust is available for $180 and is expected to arrive sometime between January and April 2025. You can preorder the bust here

Additionally, Urban Aztec has designed two other busts including Boba Fett and Darth Vader.

The two busts are available now and can be purchased here here

