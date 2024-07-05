Arc Troopers Fives and Echo Deluxe Star Wars Action Figures Revealed by Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles

Today Sideshow Collectibles revealed two new Hot Toys 1/6th-scale deluxe action figures from Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Arc Trooper Fives and Arc Trooper Echo.

What’s happening:

Arc Trooper Fives and Arc Trooper Echo from Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series have both been revealed as new 1/6th-scale deluxe action figures from Hot Toys.

animated series have both been revealed as new 1/6th-scale deluxe action figures from Hot Toys. Sideshow Collectibles describes these quite impressive collectors’ toys as highly detailed and hand-painted, featuring “helmet and armor elements with unique markings and weathering effects.”

Fives has “a newly crafted swap-out head sculpt, a custom-tailored outfit with kama skirt, and a range of accessories, including a rocket launcher, a blaster rifle, a pair of blaster pistols, [and] a backpack,” while Echo comes equipped with “his uniquely customized and battle-worn armor, specially tailored outfit with a kama skirt, and a wealth of equipment including a heavy blaster, a blaster rifle, a pair of blaster pistols, [and] a backpack.”

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “Hot Toys’ latest 1/6 scale deluxe action figures draw inspiration from the heroism and bravery of the Advanced Recon Commandos (Arc Troopers) who served during the Clone Wars, adding fan favorite characters, Echo, and Fives, to their expansive Star Wars line up. Two must-have figures for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Echo and Fives are both available to pre-order now, via Sideshow

“Hot Toys’ latest 1/6 scale deluxe action figures draw inspiration from the heroism and bravery of the Advanced Recon Commandos (Arc Troopers) who served during the Clone Wars, adding fan favorite characters, Echo, and Fives, to their expansive Star Wars line up. Two must-have figures for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Echo and Fives are both available to pre-order now, via “Also known as CT-27-5555, Fives trained with Domino Squad on Kamino before being shipped out to the Rishi Moon. Following a Separatist attack on the listening outpost, he was transferred to the 501st Legion alongside his squad-mate, Echo.”

“Echo was a soldier in the Grand Army of the Republic, known for his strict adherence to orders and rules — hence, the sarcastic nickname gifted by his Clone brothers. Still, Echo proved to be among the bravest clones, and integral in the defense of Rishi Station and Tipoca City. His valor and heroism eventually led to his elevation to the rank of ARC trooper. Through tragic circumstances, however, he would eventually become something more than a normal clone…”

Both the Arc Trooper Fives and Arc Trooper Echo deluxe action figures are available for pre-order now via Sideshow Collectibles.