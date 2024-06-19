Sideshow and Hot Toys Introduce the New Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Collectible Figure

Sideshow and Hot Toys are introducing the new limited edition Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Collectible Figure to the new DX Artisan Edition series.
What's Happening:
- Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to officially introduce the new Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Collectible Figure to Hot Toys’ brand new DX Artisan Edition series.
- As part of this new series, the Anakin Skywalker Sixth Scale Collectible Figure is expertly created with phenomenal standards.
- Foremost Hot Toys has expanded its leading-edge expertise, introducing a superior level of craftsman work goes into the wool hair implants, that meticulously recreates the feel and aesthetics of Anakin’s hairstyle as seen in Star War Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.
- This new masterpiece also features an all-new head sculpt with magnificent likeness and separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight for a large variety of poses.
- Furthermore, the Star Wars collectible figure includes expertly tailored Jedi robe and tunic, an interchangeable right arm, a LED light-up lightsaber powered by USB, Count Dooku’s lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a specially designed circular display base!
- This absolutely stunning Anakin Skywalker collectible figure from DX Series Artisan Edition is an exclusive item with only 3,000 pieces available worldwide.
- Cost is $415 and you can join the waitlist by clicking here.
- This product is expected to ship: July 2024 – December 2024.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com