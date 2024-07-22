Create Your Own Headbands Return to the Disneyland Resort Next Month

The popular Create Your Own Headbands are set to expand their presence at the Disneyland Resort next month.
What’s Happening:
- After debuting at the Disneyland Resort in April, Create Your Own Headbands are set to return on August 8th.
- While they were previously available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Disney California Adventure, wording on a Disney Parks Blog post seems to suggest that they haven’t been available in recent weeks.
- "In addition to all the limited-time fun, we have some bonus merchandise news! Beginning August 8th and while supplies last, Create Your Own Headbands will return to Disneyland Resort at The Mad Hatter on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure park."
- In addition to returning to Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, the Create Your Own Headbands will also be available at The Mad Hatter on Main Street U.S.A.
- The headband set-up is simple: Grab a blank headband ($9.99) and whichever characters you want to adorn it with ($11.99 each). Once purchased, the characters can be attached with a strap.
- These adorable customizable headbands have been a sensation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and recently expanded to both the Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- More details have been revealed for D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, which takes place on August 8th.
- Also on August 8th, Disney Jr. will join the festivities and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure.
- Select items from the Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection will be available for pre-sale for Magic Key Holders.
- Lindsay Lohan took a break from filming Freaky Friday 2 to enjoy a day at Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com