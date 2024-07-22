Create Your Own Headbands Return to the Disneyland Resort Next Month

The popular Create Your Own Headbands are set to expand their presence at the Disneyland Resort next month.

What’s Happening:

After debuting at the Disneyland Resort in April, Create Your Own Headbands are set to return on August 8th.

While they were previously available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Disney California Adventure "In addition to all the limited-time fun, we have some bonus merchandise news! Beginning August 8th and while supplies last, Create Your Own Headbands will return to Disneyland Resort at The Mad Hatter on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure park."

In addition to returning to Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, the Create Your Own Headbands will also be available at The Mad Hatter on Main Street U.S.A.

The headband set-up is simple: Grab a blank headband ($9.99) and whichever characters you want to adorn it with ($11.99 each). Once purchased, the characters can be attached with a strap.

These adorable customizable headbands have been a sensation at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and recently expanded to both the Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

