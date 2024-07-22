Lindsay Lohan Meets The Big Cheese At Disneyland

Lindsay Lohan took a recent trip to Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • As production on Freaky Friday 2 continues, Lindsay Lohan recently took a break from shooting to enjoy Disneyland.
  • In addition to posing for a photo with Mickey, the star also shared her Disneyland day on her Instagram Story.

  • This included giving a shout out to her Cast Member guides.

  • Lohan has a long history with Disney, starring not just in Freaky Friday, but also The Parent Trap, Get A Clue, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and more.
  • Freaky Friday 2 is set to be released in theaters next year.

