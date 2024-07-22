Lindsay Lohan Meets The Big Cheese At Disneyland

Lindsay Lohan took a recent trip to Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- As production on Freaky Friday 2 continues, Lindsay Lohan recently took a break from shooting to enjoy Disneyland.
- In addition to posing for a photo with Mickey, the star also shared her Disneyland day on her Instagram Story.
- This included giving a shout out to her Cast Member guides.
- Lohan has a long history with Disney, starring not just in Freaky Friday, but also The Parent Trap, Get A Clue, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and more.
- Freaky Friday 2 is set to be released in theaters next year.
More Disneyland News:
- Disneyland’s Largest Union Coalition Has Voted To Authorize A Strike
- Disney Legends Spotlight: Jack and Bonita Wrather
- Happy 69th Birthday Disneyland! – Check Out How Disneyland Resort Cast Members Celebrated the Park's Anniversary
- Photos: Construction Taking Place at the Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre
- Photos/Video: Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com