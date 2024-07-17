Happy 69th Birthday Disneyland! – Check Out How Disneyland Resort Cast Member’s Celebrated the Park’s Anniversary

Guests and fans aren’t the only ones celebrating July 17th. In honor of Disneyland’s 69th birthday, cast members honored the historic day with events and activities exclusive to employees.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has shared all of the fun-filled activities exclusive to cast members in celebration of Disneyland Park’s 69th anniversary.

The offerings are a continued celebration of cast members’ passion and dedication to bringing the magic to life.

Cast members joined in on the festivities all day including: WelcomEARS! – In the spirit of tradition, cast members kicked off the historic birthday by welcoming the first guests into the park with smiles and waves along Main Street, U.S.A. Mickey Mouse and Disneyland Resort Magic Backstage Surprises – The Magic Backstage van has returned with special merchandise, unique gifts and fun surprises in honor of the celebration. Cast members were also treated to exclusive photo opportunities. BERG Fair & Friendship Bracelets – Disney cast members had the opportunity to meet with the resort’s Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs) to learn about how to get involved with more cast offerings. Additionally, a friendship bracelet making station was available for cast members. Treats from Porto’s Bakery – In birthday fashion, cast members were able to enjoy tasty treats from the acclaimed Cuban bakery at select backstage locations across the resort.



