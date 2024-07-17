Photos/Video: Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade

In honor of Disneyland’s 69th birthday today, a special cavalcade took place along the parade route.

Main Street Vehicles, characters, and dancers lined the path to celebrate the birthday of the park.

The cavalcade ended with a special birthday cake float in honor of the celebration. (Not edible, unfortunately).

Watch – Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade:

Alongside the entertainment is the release of a limited edition pin in honor of the 69th celebration. It will be available at the Disneyland Resort while supplies last.

