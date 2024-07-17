Photos/Video: Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade

by |
Tags: , , , ,

In honor of Disneyland’s 69th birthday today, a special cavalcade took place along the parade route.

Main Street Vehicles, characters, and dancers lined the path to celebrate the birthday of the park.

The cavalcade ended with a special birthday cake float in honor of the celebration. (Not edible, unfortunately).

Watch – Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade:

Alongside the entertainment is the release of a limited edition pin in honor of the 69th celebration. It will be available at the Disneyland Resort while supplies last.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight