Photos/Video: Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade

In honor of Disneyland’s 69th birthday today, a special cavalcade took place along the parade route.
Main Street Vehicles, characters, and dancers lined the path to celebrate the birthday of the park.
The cavalcade ended with a special birthday cake float in honor of the celebration. (Not edible, unfortunately).
Watch – Disneyland’s 69th Birthday Cavalcade:
Alongside the entertainment is the release of a limited edition pin in honor of the 69th celebration. It will be available at the Disneyland Resort while supplies last.
