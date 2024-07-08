Photos: New Toy Collections at Disneyland

We found some newer toys at the Disneyland Resort that caught our eye.
A collection of “Once Upon A Story” dolls highlights Disney princesses with these transportable play sets. Each features an animal sidekick and accessories alongside the doll itself.
Ariel merchandise is still present, including a new set featuring an exclusive dress and a live-action Ariel doll now utilizing plastic-free packaging.
We also found an it’s a small world card game that seems like a unique souvenir for fans of game nights.
