Photos – Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Celebrates 5th Anniversary with New Merchandise, Food

This past Friday marked the fifth anniversary of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Southern California, and I took a trip down to the park to see how Black Spire Outpost was celebrating the occasion.

On the way into the park I stopped by the Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District, and found special Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fifth anniversary merchandise available for sale. There was a unique three-poster set (featuring the attraction posters for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Galaxy’s Edge itself), a t-shirt, and a pin with new art celebrating five years of Galaxy’s Edge.

Then after I made my way into Disneyland, I found the same merchandise for sale on the border of Galaxy’s Edge and inside Black Spire Outpost in the land’s Marketplace area.

Another new item that was pre-advertised for the fifth anniversary was the BBQ Pork Shanks, available only during this past weekend at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

And lastly with regards to merchandise was the new Limited Edition Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber hilt at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. This very cool boxed set comes with a Variant Cover of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comic book and a really nicely designed wooden collector’s box emblazoned with the Dok-Ondar logo.

During my visit I jumped on Smugglers Run for the first time in a long while and was very pleased to find that the Hondo Ohnaka animatronic was in full working order– after hearing that he had been absent from the attraction for weeks.

But the best thing about this particular trip to the planet Batuu was pretty much the same thing I get from visiting the immersive land on a near-weekly basis: just enjoying the vistas of Black Spire Outpost and watching other Disneyland guests also get a kick out of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on its fifth anniversary.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open daily at Disneyland.