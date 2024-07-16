CHOC Walk in the Park 2024: Catching Up with CHOC’s Zach Abrams

CHOC Walk in the Park, Presented by Disneyland Resort, an annual fundraising event supporting the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, takes place this Sunday, July 21st, 2024 (there’s still time to register by EOD Friday, July 19th). In anticipation of this beloved and eagerly anticipated event, we want to give you a heads-up on some unique opportunities this year. Then we’ll speak with Zach Abrams (Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at CHOC Children’s Foundation) to discuss one of our favorite charitable efforts.

MAGIC KEY HOLDER TEAM

If you are a Magic Key Holder but don’t already have a team, you can visit chocwalk.org/disneymagickeyholders to sign up today to join the Magic Key Holder team (and don’t forget Laughing Place has a team as well). Last year, the Disneyland Resort Magic Key team included over 362 participants who raised more than $78,000! This year, this incredible team has already raised almost $28,000!

DISNEYLAND RESORT PARK HOPPER TICKET ONLY FOR CHOC WALK DAY

Another exciting opportunity is that when you join the magic of CHOC Walk, you can receive one Disneyland Resort Park Hopper ticket, good only on July 21st, if you raise $350 by the fundraising deadline (Friday, July 19th). It’s a great way to extend the fun of the day.

HOTEL ROOM AVAILABILITY

CHOC Walkers and early risers can book a discounted hotel room during the CHOC Walk event to extend their morning experience into an entire weekend. Discounted rates are available to CHOC Walk participants at the locations listed on their website at chocwalk.org.

Now, let’s chat with Zach Abrams. Since 2007, Zach has overseen CHOC Walk and always seems to be in perpetual motion. Zach Abrams, his CHOC team, and their friends at Disneyland Resort are busy finalizing the details for this year’s event, which is fast approaching. However, we got him to hold still and speak with us about this year’s CHOC Walk.

Laughing Place: Zach, please explain what CHOC Walk in the Park is.

Zach Abrams: CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland Resort, is the most unique and magical pediatric fundraising event in the nation. It is a 5K walk through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park before they open to the public to raise funds for CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County), our pediatric healthcare system that serves children and families throughout Southern California.

On Sunday, July 21st, our fantastic fundraisers begin their three-mile course on Main Street, U.S.A., at 6:00 a.m. They will then continue through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, encountering fun, delightful, and whimsical surprises along the way.

Our Walk is happening in July this year, and it’s an excellent way for anyone vacationing in Orange County or Southern California to have an extraordinary and unique experience at Disneyland Resort. Those interested in participating in a walking fundraiser or donating can do so at chocwalk.org.

LP: Last year was the first time CHOC Walk in the Park was back in the Disneyland Resort parks following the pandemic. As we recall, Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.

ZA: No! We had a “Hurri-quake” last year, a rare hurricane, and a sizable earthquake later that morning. Nonetheless, we had “Walt weather,” as our friends at the Disneyland Resort like to call it. It was humid and had been raining steadily all night. However, moments before our kick-off ceremony, the rain lightened significantly to a faint drizzle, and we continued with the show. When our kick-off ceremony concluded, the consistent rain started again!

The wet weather didn’t dampen spirits, though. Despite the hurricane forecast, we had remarkable attendance and eventually raised $2.3 million for CHOC.

LP: Before we forget, the date is right around the corner.

ZA: Yes, this year, we walk on Sunday, July 21st (our first time in July). We step off at 6:00 am sharp, so everyone should plan on arriving early. The resort's Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals Parking structures will open at 4:00 am.

LP: And how do people register to participate or donate?

ZA: To create a team, join a team, or donate to our great cause, we encourage everyone to visit chocwalk.org. Real-time event information can be found via “CHOC Walk” on Facebook and Instagram.

LP: Once someone registers online, they must still check in, correct?

ZA: Yes. CHOC Walk check-in is for participants to pick up their event wristbands, swag, and Disneyland Resort theme park tickets (for those meeting the required fundraising thresholds). An event wristband is required to enter the CHOC Walk event on Sunday, July 21st, 2024.

Check-in will NOT be available on July 21st. On the morning of the event at the Disneyland Resort, we will ONLY have wristbands available (we won’t have extra swag or t-shirts) for those who can’t check-in due to last-minute extenuating circumstances.

LP: Zach, when is check-in for CHOC Walk, and where does it occur?

ZA: Check-in for CHOC Walk is on Friday, July 19th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Westin Anaheim Resort, where participants can pick up their event wristbands, earned prizes, and Disneyland Resort theme park tickets (for those meeting the required fundraising thresholds).

LP: CHOC Walk in the Park is the tip of the iceberg regarding the relationship between Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Disneyland Resort, correct?

ZA: Absolutely! CHOC’s ties to Disneyland Resort can be traced back to Walt Disney, who helped establish CHOC as one of the region’s first hospitals for children. And now, six decades later, we still celebrate that connection through the wonderful friendship between Disneyland Resort and Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Disneyland Resort has been a great partner. For over 30 years, it has partnered with us specifically on CHOC Walk and helped us raise over $44 million for our community's children and families. All of us at CHOC appreciate the resort’s commitment to Walt Disney’s legacy of being an active, supportive, and caring neighbor.

LP: Zach, you’ve been overseeing CHOC Walk for 17 years. What’s the biggest takeaway from the event?

ZA: Love. To see all of the teams and families get up so early on a Sunday morning and come together in a beautiful setting in salute to children currently facing challenges at CHOC, those who have benefited from CHOC or walking in memory of a dear child, you can’t help feeling the love, hope, and appreciation on display.

LP: Is there anything else, Zach, that you would like to add?

ZA: Yes. Please join us for this wonderful event. It’s easy to sign up or form a team. Visit us at chocwalk.org for all the details. If you are already registered or on a team, thank you. We sincerely appreciate your support, and we’ll see you on Sunday, July 21st.