Photos: Construction Taking Place at the Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre

Construction is currently taking place at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre, with all offerings still available during the refurbishment.

Construction walls are up along the entrance of the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland, with guests being directed off to the sides to access the restrooms and Troubadour Tavern.

Signage directs guests around the walls to access open areas.

The Pixar Pals Playtime Party is also still occurring, at least through the end of Pixar Fest on August 4th.

About Pixar Pals Playtime Party:

Throughout the day, the whole family can dance and play the Pixar way with some favorite pals at the Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park.

Get into the groove at a high-energy show, enjoy interactive games, photo locations and activities inspired by Pixar feature films, and even watch a selection of iconic shorts on the big screen.

This marks the first show to be featured at the Fantasyland Theatre since Tale of the Lion King closed back in January

