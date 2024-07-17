New Pesto Chicken Handheld Pie Available for a Limited Time at Disney California Adventure’s Sonoma Terrace

A new savory treat is available at Disney California Adventure Park in the Disneyland Resort for a limited time only.
What's Happening:
- Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that a new Pesto Chicken Handheld Pie will be available at Sonoma Terrace from now until August 4th.
- This Pesto Chicken Handheld Pie is filled with grilled chicken, pesto ricotta and mozzarella blend, and caramelized onions, served with a spicy marinara dipping sauce.
- Check out the video that Disney shared below.
