New Drink Coming to Batuu for a Limited Time Only in Celebration of Oga’s Birthday

What better way to celebrate Oga’s birthday on Batuu than with an exclusive, limited time drink option? Disney Eats shared what drink will be available for the special occasion.

What's Happening:

Enjoy a beautiful day in Batuu with the Krill Elixir available for Oga’s birthday on July 18th through 20th.

This drink consists of Absolut Mandarin Vodka, blue curaҫao, pure cane sugar, ginger, and lime juice garnished with candied ginger.

Then you're just steps away from helping the Resistance as they gather recruits for a secret mission on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Then take a ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a flight where whether you’re a pilot, engineer, or gunner, you all play an important role on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



