Disneyland’s Largest Union Coalition Has Voted To Authorize A Strike

Disneyland’s unions have voted to authorize a strike.

  • The Orange County Register reports that Disneyland’s largest union coalition has voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike.
  • The strike authorization occurred via an election held by Master Services Council, a coalition of four different unions that represent cast members from attractions, merchandise, custodial, park entry, parking, and more.
  • A proper strike date has not been scheduled, with Disney negotiators and union officials set to meet again on July 22nd and 23rd.

