Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party Brings “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” and More Fun to Disney California Adventure on August 8th

In addition to the D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort on August 8th, Disney Junior will also join the festivities and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure. Today, more details on what the event will entail were shared on the Disney Parks Blog.

The Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party will take place at Disney California Adventure on August 8th, 2024, as the Disneyland Resort welcomes Disney fans from all over in town for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The event will celebrate Disney Jr. characters and stories from series like Disney Jr.’s Ariel , Mickey Mouse Funhouse , SuperKitties , and more.

, , , and more. The day’s festivities will kick off on the parade route at 10:30 a.m. with Disney Jr. friends in a parade with dynamic drummers and dressed-out vehicles.

Making her Disney Parks debut this day will be Disney Jr.’s Ariel , who will make a special, one-day-only appearance at Disney California Adventure on August 8th.

, who will make a special, one-day-only appearance at Disney California Adventure on August 8th. More Disney Jr.’s Ariel fun can be found in Hollywood Land, with a fun arts and crafts area.

Nearby at the Hollywood Backlot Stage, families can enjoy a series of live performances, and kids can decorate cupcakes during Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties – which is returning from the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

– which is returning from the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Families may also encounter and interact with characters from beloved Disney Jr. series, such as Winnie the Pooh, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First and more.

Afterward, Disney Junior festivities can be enjoyed from Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th, at the Downtown Disney

From 1:00-4:00 p.m., the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage will offer a rotation of family-friendly entertainment, like a DJ leading dance parties with Disney Jr. music, live performances with Disney Jr. characters, and a bubble show inspired by Disney Jr.’s Ariel .

. Preschoolers and families will also be able to enjoy crafts inspired by the live performances and Disney Jr.’s Ariel.