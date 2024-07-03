Photos: Inside the Remodeled Disney Ever After Store Opens at Disney Springs

The new Disney Ever After store opened at Disney Springs last week, bringing with it the Walt Disney World debut of the popular Create Your Own Headband offering. Let’s take a look around this revamped store.

What’s Happening:

Disney Ever After replaces the former Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories, and as you can see in the photo below, the signage was rather shoddily modified to remove the Jewelry Co. & Accessories section.

This one-of-a-kind store features fun collections with your favorite characters, Instagrammable photo spots, and the popular Create Your Own Headband offering.

These adorable customizable headbands are already a sensation at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and the Disneyland Resort

The store is colorfully decorated making use of a lot of emoji versions of Disney characters, straight out of the popular Disney Emoji Blitz mobile game.

A highlight inside the store is this chair made entirely of Disney plush!

In addition to headbands, you’ll also find plenty of character-filled collections, such as a collection of Donald Duck 90th anniversary merchandise, and a selection of Figment merchandise.

For those looking to purchase Disney handbags and jewelry, don’t worry, as you can still find plenty of options at Marketplace Co-Op and Tren-D.