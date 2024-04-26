Disneyland Debuts Create-Your-Own-Headband

The new build-your-own headband has arrived at Disneyland Resort. Popular at the Asian Disney parks, the headband has finally made its way stateside.

The headband set-up is simple: Grab a blank headband ($9.99) and whichever characters you want to adorn it with ($11.99 each). Once purchased, the characters can be attached with a strap.

You can collect characters and change the headband into an infinite combination.

The headbands are now on sale at Disneyland and we expect them to be the newest Disney fashion crazy nationwide soon.

