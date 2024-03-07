Harveys x Disney Parks Pixar Painted Collection Launching Alongside Artist Appearance at Disney California Adventure

The new Harveys x Disney Parks Pixar Painted collection is coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and two members of the Harveys team will be at Disney California Adventure to sign bags.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to have fun with all of your favorite Pixar pals! This Medium Streamline Tote features a colorful and whimsical design and will be perfect for you next trip to one of the Disney Parks.

The mini collection will be available at Knick’s Knacks in Disney California Adventure and at Walt Disney World in both Marketplace Co-op at Disney Springs Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Harveys x Disney Parks Pixar Painted collection will be available beginning this Saturday, March 9th, and will also be available online at DisneyStore.com

Additionally, Dana and Melanie from the Harveys team will be at Knick’s Knacks this Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. taking photos and signing bags.

