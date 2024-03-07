D23 Offering Limited-Time 23% Discount at Disney Store

by |
Tags: , , , ,

D23 Members can celebrate the Ultimate Disney Fan Club’s 15th anniversary with a limited time 23% discount at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Show off your ultimate Disney fan status—and help D23 celebrate its 15th anniversary—with clothing, collectibles, and so much more from the recently renamed Disney Store.
  • D23 Gold Members can enjoy 23% off all DisneyStore.com purchases from March 7th through 21st. Don’t miss out!
  • To redeem the offer, simply follow these instructions:
    • Log in to DisneyStore.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Membership
    • Place at least one eligible item into your Bag
    • Type the Promotion Code D23GOLD into the Add Promotion Code area and click “apply”
    • Continue shopping or begin Checkout
  • Meanwhile, D23 Members can receive 23% off a purchase of $75 or more at DisneyStore.com throughout the same period.
  • The promotion will be automatically applied to your cart, if eligible

More Disney Store News:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning