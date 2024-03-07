D23 Offering Limited-Time 23% Discount at Disney Store

D23 Members can celebrate the Ultimate Disney Fan Club’s 15th anniversary with a limited time 23% discount at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Show off your ultimate Disney fan status—and help D23 celebrate its 15th anniversary—with clothing, collectibles, and so much more from the recently renamed Disney Store.
- D23 Gold Members can enjoy 23% off all DisneyStore.com purchases from March 7th through 21st. Don’t miss out!
- To redeem the offer, simply follow these instructions:
- Log in to DisneyStore.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Membership
- Place at least one eligible item into your Bag
- Type the Promotion Code D23GOLD into the Add Promotion Code area and click “apply”
- Continue shopping or begin Checkout
- Meanwhile, D23 Members can receive 23% off a purchase of $75 or more at DisneyStore.com throughout the same period.
- The promotion will be automatically applied to your cart, if eligible
