D23 Offering Limited-Time 23% Discount at Disney Store

D23 Members can celebrate the Ultimate Disney Fan Club’s 15th anniversary with a limited time 23% discount at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Show off your ultimate Disney fan status—and help D23 celebrate its 15th anniversary—with clothing, collectibles, and so much more from the recently renamed Disney Store.

D23 Gold Members can enjoy 23% off all DisneyStore.com

To redeem the offer, simply follow these instructions: Log in to DisneyStore.com Place at least one eligible item into your Bag Type the Promotion Code D23GOLD into the Add Promotion Code area and click “apply” Continue shopping or begin Checkout

Meanwhile, D23 Members can receive 23% off a purchase of $75 or more at DisneyStore.com

The promotion will be automatically applied to your cart, if eligible

