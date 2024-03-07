Vera Bradley Revisits “Beauty and the Beast” with Springtime Collection at Disney Store

“Tonight you’ll prop your feet up, but for now let’s eat up…” this delicious bit of news: Vera Bradley’s Beauty and the Beast Collection has come to Disney Store! Disney’s animated classic has been inspiring fans and designers for more than 30 years and Vera Bradley is returning to the story with a quaint assortment that Belle would love.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Vera Bradley’s signature style has charmed shoppers for three decades and when you add some Disney characters to the mix, you get something truly magical!

This spring Beauty and the Beast returns to the brand with a perfectly pastel collection that’s designed to get you through the season, while reminding you to enjoy the small pleasures of life.

Beauty and the Beast Weekender Travel Bag by Vera Bradley

Belle is featured here in the blue peasant dress that she first dons in the “poor provincial” town where her favorite thing was reading. Her life quickly changes when she finds herself at the Beast’s castle and she meets a group of enchanted objects!

Mrs. Potts, Chip, Cogsworth, and Luimere all join the fun on this pattern posting with or surrounding Belle in her new found home.

The collection features an assortment of bag styles including: Tote Bag Duffle Bag Crossbody Bag Cosmetic Case Backpack And more

The Beauty and the Beast Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Beauty and the Beast Sling Bag by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast Belt Bag by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast RFID Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast Smartphone Wristlet by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast Triple Zip Hipster Bag by Vera Bradley



Beauty and the Beast Campus Backpack by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast Mini Backpack by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast Tote Bag by Vera Bradley

Beauty and the Beast Cosmetic Case by Vera Bradley

More Styles at Vera Bradley:

Love what you see here and want to expand your collection? The entire Beauty and the Beast collection is available directly through Vera Bradley and includes additional patterns and bag styles.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!