Disney fandom starts at an early age thanks to networks like Disney Junior, the Disney+ streaming platform, books, apparel and music featuring Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters. Of course toys are a big part of growing up too and a new wave of preschool themed merchandise starring Bluey, Mickey and others have just arrived at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Is your preschooler a big Disney fan? If you are, it’s likely they’re following in your footsteps and before long they’ll be begging for fun merchandise like toys and games themed to their favorite shows.

This week a new assortment of playsets landed at Disney Store inspired by the shows: Bluey* Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Doc McStuffins Mickey and Friends Shows

Kids will love the bright colors of the toys as well as the large pieces that easily fit in their hands. Some sets come with a themed house or case that holds the toys then opens to provide a fun pay setting as well.

New Disney Junior toys are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$40.99. Links to the individual items can be found below!

Bluey Firetruck – $24.99

Bluey Mini Home Play Set – $19.99

Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle – Bluey – $19.99

Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Doctor's Bag with Lambie Plush Play Set – $29.99

Alice's Wonderland Bakery Wonderland Bakery Play Set – Disney Junior – $40.99

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Stow 'N Go Garage Play Set – $24.99

Minnie Mouse On-the-Go Pet Vet Backpack with Cream Puff Plush Play Set – Disney Junior – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Dino Rover Play Set – $19.99

Mickey Mouse Roarin' Safari Dino Playset – Disney Junior – $39.99

*Wait a minute! Is Bluey Disney? No, however the Walt Disney Company has obtained the international broadcasting rights to the Australian show and it’s available on Disney Junior and Disney+!

