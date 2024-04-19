Photos: New Disneyland Tomorrowland Merchandise Collection

by |
A wonderfully retro collection of Tomorrowland merchandise has appeared at Disneyland, celebrating the origins of the land and the promise of a future that we continue to strive for.

The usual suspects are present, with a mid-century designed collection of shirts, socks, and ears. The vibrant orange and blue color scheme harken back to the 1950s and 60s idea of what’s to come.

The collection is now available in Disneyland and we expect to see it spread over time, including online.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight