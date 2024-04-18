Tokyo DisneySea Reveals All The New Merchandise Coming To Fantasy Springs

With less than 50 days away from the official opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, Disney has revealed the full lineup of merchandise that guests can find when the newest port at the park opens on June 6th. Also of note, the merchandise will appear at the park a week ahead of the opening of the port, debuting on May 28th.

Fantasy Springs is the inspiration for charming postcards, keychains, bags, shirts, and so much more. There will even be sweets, chocolates, and cookies that guests can bring home!

Fans of Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film Frozen will love a selection of items inspired by the Kingdom of Arendelle. Guests can grab a mirror and plush set that comes with a tag that reads “Arendelle Crafted,” alongside a selection of goods themed to the attraction in Fantasy Spring’s Frozen Kingdom, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey. Inspired by Queen Elsa’s coronation invitation, you can buy plates, cups and saucers, plus headbands inspired by the royal sisters themselves, Anna and Elsa!

Enjoy the “best day ever” with new merch in shades of purple and pink! Guests can try on the Tangled-inspired headband, perfect for their visit to Rapunzel’s Forest or grab a hand towel and some hand cream to take home. From apparel like t-shirts and shoulder bags to a light-up planetarium toy that makes your home look like a part of Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, we’ve got a dream to buy one of everything.

And in Peter Pan’s Never Land, guests can elevate their daily cup of coffee with a mug that looks as if it was made from scrap wood and washed ashore. They can even grab a tumbler that casts a shadow in the shape of Peter Pan when laid down. If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming an honorary Lost Kid, now is your chance! Park guests will be able to find t-shirts and caps with ears, and tails!

As for Peter’s friend Tinker Bell, guests can pick up an adorable plush charm, a t-shirt with wings on the back that glow in the dark, a shoulder bag, and Tinker Bell approved stationery that will make them feel as if they’ve transported straight to Pixie Hollow.

And last, but not least, there’s even merch themed to the brand-new Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel! For those staying at the hotel, find exclusive postcard sets featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to document adventures, loungewear, scarves and more.

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea marks one of the biggest expansions since Tokyo DisneySea opened over 20 years ago, and marks the next big milestone as Disney Experiences continues to turbocharge growth over the next decade (and beyond!).