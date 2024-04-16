Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – 2024 Event Exclusive Merchandise (Plus May the 4th)

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite kicks off its 2024 event dates tonight, and our Star Wars expert Mike Celestino is in the park waiting for the event to begin officially. Thankfully, Guests don’t have to wait until the event begins to shop, with merchandise already available for those who have checked in early. Merchandise is available in two locations this year – The Emporium on Main Steet U.S.A., and The Star Trader in Tomorrowland.

Disneyland After Dark exclusive merchandise is typically streamlined down to the same handful of items – a pin, a magnet, an ornament, a tumbler, and a shirt. That’s very much the case for 2024’s Star Wars Nite with one small exception, the event logo t-shirt is only available as a hoodie.

While a Star Wars Nite 2024 t-shirt doesn’t appear to have been made, Guests looking for a shirt can get a jump start on this year’s Star Wars Day shopping. The 2024 May the 4th Be With You shirt features animated C-3PO and R2-D2 from the 1985 Star Wars: Droids animated series.

Pins for both events were available for purchase at the event.

This year's event logo is Darth Vader’s side silhouette, which dominates all of the merchandise. However, on the pin and tumbler, it’s more than just the Sith Lord’s helmet.

As always, event merchandise is limited and may sell out before future event dates (pins, in particular, are often sold out early in a Disneyland After Dark run). Guests are restricted to a set number of each item, and inventory is held behind the registers rather than being on display.

Although not exclusive to the event, the guide map also advertises Star Wars jewelry from Pandora being sold in New Orleans Square. And on select event nites, a Jewelry Trunk Show will be available in the Emporium.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be held this year on April 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9.