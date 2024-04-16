Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – Guide Map with List of Entertainment, Characters, and Food Items

Laughing Place’s resident Star Wars expert Mike Celestino has checked in for the first Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite of the season! There are still a few hours to go until the event officially begins, but for now, we can take a first look at this year’s event credential and guide map.

This year’s lanyard is triangular in shape. A circular graphic showcases ships from the saga flying around. The front represents the good guys, with ships from the Rebellion and Resistance.

The back side is for the bad guys, featuring ships from the Empire and First Order.

This year’s guide map follows the newest pocket-sized trend for Disneyland After Dark events.

The park map has been modified to look like a hologram.

The left side of the map features the event entertainment lineup.

Lightsaber Meet-Up with Rey ( Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Galactic DJ Party Zone (Main Street, U.S.A.) – Throughout the Night

Lightsaber Instructional (Fantasyland) – 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m.

March of the First Order (Tomorrowland) – 9:05 p.m., 10:10 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 12:20 a.m.

Choose Your Path (Main Street, U.S.A.) – 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:45 p.m., 12:30 a.m.

Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade (Main Street, U.S.A.) – 10:25 p.m., 11:25 p.m.

Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes (Rivers of America) – 9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 12:15 a.m.

Fond Farewell (Main Street, U.S.A.) – 12:30 a.m.

The right side offers a list of character meet and greets and photo backdrops available throughout the night.

Galactic Encounters: Characters

Adventureland Jawas and R5-D4

Critter Country Ewoks

Frontierland BB-8

Fantasyland Queen Amidala

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Ahsoka Tano C-3PO Fennec Shand Hera Syndulla and Chopper The Mandalorian with Grogu

Tomorrowland Darth Maul Darth Vader and Imperial Stormtroopers Emperor Palpatine and Royal Guards Luke Skywalker Princess Leia and R2-D2



Step into the Space: Photo Opportunities

Main Street, U.S.A. Light Side Photo Location Dark Side Photo Location

Frontierland Mythosaur

Tomorrowland Han Solo in Carbonite Jabba the Hutt

Fantasyland Boba Fett Throne Bo-Katan Throne Emperor Palpatine Throne Rebel Base Speeder Bikes



The other side contains all of the other event information, starting with event-exclusive food items. Photos of many of the items are featured in the guide.

Tastes From Around the Galaxy: Specialty Food & Beverage Items

Specialty Snacks Cookies & Cream Stuffed Churro Castle Churro Cart Tomorrowland Churro Cart Endor Forest Churro (Available until 12:00 a.m.) – Chocolate Coconut Caramel Churro Frontierland Churro Cart New Orleans Square Churro Cart Green Lightsaber Churro – Sour Apple Churro with Butterscotch Caramel Dipping Sauce Fantasyland Churro Cart " it's a small world

Main Street, U.S.A. Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Presented by Dryers® Galactic Princess Sundae Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Galaxy Macaron Pandan Croissant Little Red Wagon Abregado Space Debris Field Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca with Mickey Mouse-Shaped Glow Cube Refreshment Corner Presented by Coca-Cola Pork Belly Pretzel Spicy Firefly Chips Watermelon & Habanero Lime Lemonade

Adventureland The Tropical Hideaway Mango Pineapple DOLE Whip with Ube-Dusted Croissant

Frontierland Stage Door Café (Open until 12:00 a.m.) The Bracca Sub Wookiee Funnel Cake

New Orleans Square Café Orleans – Last Seating at 11:30 p.m. Event Exclusive Three-course meal – select from Smugglers Fries, Mustafar Cheese Monte Cristo Sandwich, and additional options. Mint Julep Bar Dagobah-bite Beignets Royal Street Veranda Splox Fritter Pop

Critter Country Harbour Galley Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies Hungry Bear Restaurant (Open until 12:00 a.m.) Lah'mu Burger Polystarch Funnel Cake Dagobah Sunset Slush with Glow Cube

Fantasyland Red Rose Taverne Level 1313 Loaded Bowl Shili Fruit Blend and Sweet Grains

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Docking Bay 7 Tattoine Sun-Scortch Tip-ip with Golden Lichen Grains and Yavin IV Papaya Salad Kat Saka's Kettle Caramel-filled Eclair Milk Stand Blue Milk with Gorg Eggs Oga's Cantina Batu Sea Harvest with Crait Salt Sprinkle Blue Milk with Rum** Rancor Teeth Flight**

Tomorrowland Alien Pizza Planet Blue Noodle Salad Creamy Pea Pasta Wookiee Whoopie Pie Passion Fruit Limeade Galactic Grill Dark Nebula Salsa Verde Fries Duel of the Sliders Wookiee Whoopie Pie Dagobah Swamp Water



The remaining panels of the guide map contain information about merchandise, complimentary Disney PhotoPass images, and an ad for the Best of Star Wars Playlist from Walt Disney Records.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite will be held this year on April 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9.