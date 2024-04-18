Create Your Own Headbands Coming Soon to the Disneyland Resort

Create Your Own Headbands that have been extremely popular at Hong Kong Disneyland will soon be available at the Disneyland Resort, letting guests mix and match favorite Disney mini plush accessories to make their own personalized headwear.

What’s Happening:

The super unique Disney Character Ear Headbands let you mix and match favorite Disney mini plush accessories to create your own personalized masterpiece.

Simply choose a headband, choose a mini plush accessory (or two, or three…) and then attach them to the headband, and they’re ready to wear.

Just in time for the return of Pixar Fest on April 26th, some Toy Story character options will be available – including Woody, Buzz, Lotso and a Little Green Alien.

Other Disney characters that will be available at launch include: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck Chip Dale Winnie the Pooh Tigger Stitch

The Create Your Own Headbands and separately sold mini plush accessories will soon be available at The Mad Hatter on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure