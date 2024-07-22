Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Releases New Piranha Tiki Mug

The popular tiki bar located at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, known for its eccentric atmosphere and delicious drinks, is giving fans another opportunity to bring the luau home with them. Additionally, the purchase of the limited release mug comes with a drink!

What’s Happening:

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Walt Disney World resort has officially released the new first-edition red-glaze Piranha Tiki Mug.

The new, limited-edition mug costs $50 and comes with your choice of two drinks. These include: Cautious Waters (Alcoholic): Bacardi Superior Rum, Cruzan Mango Rum, and Bacardi Dragonberry Rum with Lime Juice and flavors of Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, Pineapple Juice, and Hibiscus. Upriver Smiles (Zero Proof): Lyra’s Spiced Cans Non-Alcoholic Spirit with Orange, Lime, and Pineapple Juice with flavors of Blood Orange and Hibiscus.

Guests interested in purchasing the mug can buy up to two of the souvenirs. Mugs come boxed up, with an inspection table to make sure the collector’s item isn’t damaged. The drinks are served in plastic cups.

Make sure you grab them before they are snapped up!

Read More: