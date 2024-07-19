Google Play WHEEL OF CHAMPIONS – Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of “Marvel Contest of Champions” at San Diego Comic-Con

The hit mobile game and Google Play are teaming up to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary at the famous fan event. The larger than life prize wheel will give attendees the opportunity to win a multitude of prizes.

What’s Happening:

and Google Play are uniting for San Diego Comic Con with the Google Play WHEEL OF CHAMPIONS. Located in the Martin Luther King Jr Promenade, the superhero and villain decorated ferris wheel experience will allow players access to an exclusive in-game quest to earn a seat on the 80-foot tall attraction.

All Comic-Con badge holders will be able to enjoy the ride, acquire an exclusive Google Play x Marvel collector’s pin, and have the opportunity to win epic prizes.

Silver+ Play Points members can pre-register for a Hero Pass on Google Play. This will give members VIP access to the experience and exclusive collectibles.

Google Play Points members can participate at home starting July 25th. Earning points gives participants access to rewards including: Exclusive Marvel Contest of Champion Bundles. Limited Edition Marvel Comics including silver and gold foil Marvel #1000 comics and the Marvel Contest of Champions 10th Anniversary comic. 6x Play Points bonus during SDCC weekend.

Learn how to play from home and register for the Hero Pass here

The Google Play WHEEL OF CHAMPIONS will be available all 4 days of the convention, which runs from July 25th through July 28th.

