Marvel Shares a First Look at “Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga – The Avengers: The Art of the Movie” Coffee Table Book

In the new coffee table book, readers will get an exclusive look behind the scenes of one of cinema’s biggest films. Marvel gave readers a first look at concept art, photographs, script, and cast and crew interviews prior to the book’s July 30th release.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga – The Avengers: The Art of the Movie.

The new collectible showcases the 5th of the 24 Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga film titles. The lavishly illustrated book will highlight a behind the scenes look at one of the most anticipated movies of all time. Traversing the film from beginning to end, the book features stunning concept art, full-color photographs from the set, and excerpts from the script.

Readers will learn everything they need to know about the making of the blockbuster.

The $40 hardback book from Titan Books releases on July 30th.

Let’s check out some of the newly released content:

