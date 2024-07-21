“Guardians of the Galaxy” Stars Dave Bautista and Will Poulter Visit Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Two stars of Guardians of the Galaxy recently paid a visit to the Parisian Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • Dave Bautista (Drax) and Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) individually posed for photos with Star-Lord and Gamora at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • The two actors were both visiting Disneyland Paris to celebrate the second anniversary of Avengers Campus, which opened on July 20th, 2022.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning