“Guardians of the Galaxy” Stars Dave Bautista and Will Poulter Visit Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Two stars of Guardians of the Galaxy recently paid a visit to the Parisian Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Dave Bautista (Drax) and Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) individually posed for photos with Star-Lord and Gamora at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The two actors were both visiting Disneyland Paris to celebrate the second anniversary of Avengers Campus, which opened on July 20th, 2022.
- At Avengers Campus, everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and refueling in true Super Hero fashion.
- Check out video of the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force queue and pre-show, including the Iron Man Audio-Animatronic.
- Later this year, a new nighttime entertainment “activation” will debut in Avengers Campus.
- As of April, breakfast is now being served at Stark Factory.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A refreshed and updated Le Pays des Contes de Fées will open August 30th at Disneyland Paris.
- Coperni will host its show at Disneyland Paris on October 1st, 2024, during Paris Fashion Week.
- During last week’s Bastille Day celebrations, Disneyland Paris brought their impressive drone show to the skies for the holiday.
- Guaranteed Access is now being offered for Frozen: A Musical Invitation at Walt Disney Studios Park.
