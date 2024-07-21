“Guardians of the Galaxy” Stars Dave Bautista and Will Poulter Visit Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Two stars of Guardians of the Galaxy recently paid a visit to the Parisian Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Dave Bautista (Drax) and Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) individually posed for photos with Star-Lord and Gamora at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The two actors were both visiting Disneyland Paris to celebrate the second anniversary of Avengers Campus, which opened on July 20th, 2022.

At Avengers Campus, everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and refueling in true Super Hero fashion.

Check out video of the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force queue and pre-show

Later this year, a new nighttime entertainment “activation”

As of April, breakfast is now being served at Stark Factory

More Disneyland Paris News: