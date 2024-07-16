Coperni Set to Host Show at Disneyland Paris During Paris Fashion Week

Disneyland Paris revealed that Coperni will host its show at Disneyland Paris on October 1st, 2024, during Paris Fashion Week.

What’s Happening:

The co-founders, Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, of the fashion brand Coperni, will be holding their show on October 1st, 2024, during Paris Fashion Week.

According to WWD

They've been going back and forth between their studio and theme park, so guests will have a full experience with the invitation-only show taking place around 10 p.m.

Arnaud Vaillant continues to say, “It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They’ve never done it before, so this is quite a gamble for them.”

Details have not been revealed as of yet, but they plan to host a cocktail at the at the Disneyland Hotel, saying, “The backstage area will be at Cinderella’s Inn, it’s so funny.”

The afterparty will be held at Discoveryland.

More details will be announced soon.

What They're Saying:

Arnaud Vaillant: The Coperni show will be inspired by Disney’s cast of princesses. “Of course, we’ll be giving it the Coperni touch so we’ll be approaching it in a cool, contemporary, innovative and tech-savvy way, but we always like to evolve the style of the Coperni woman. As you can imagine, we’ll be leaning into the more glamorous side of the brand.”