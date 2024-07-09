Disneyland Paris to Begin Offering Guaranteed Access to “Frozen: A Musical Invitation” at Walt Disney Studios Park

As of tomorrow, Disneyland Paris will be offering Guaranteed Access for Frozen: A Musical Invitation at Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Beginning with performances on Wednesday, July 10th, Frozen: A Musical Invitation inside the Animation Celebration at Walt Disney Studios Park will offer a Guaranteed Access service for guests wishing to ensure their attendance at the show.

This service is already in effect at other Disneyland Paris shows such as The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands, Mickey and the Magician and TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure.

A limited quantity of guaranteed access passes will be available for each performance for €15.

Currently, this service is only available on the Disneyland Paris mobile app – but as of August 1st, you'll be able to book at DisneylandParis.com or over the phone.

Of course, this pass is not required to see Frozen: A Musical Invitation, as it remains freely accessible with your Walt Disney Studios Park admission ticket, subject to availability.

Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and of course Sven on stage in Walt Disney Studios Park’s Animation Celebration building as they perform beloved songs from the original Frozen film such as “Reindeers Are Better Than People,” “Love is an Open Door,” and naturally, the chart-topping hit “Let It Go” on two different, impressively detailed sets recreating locations from the globally popular 2013 animated feature.