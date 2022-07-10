Video: Queue and Preshow of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris

Visitors to the Walt Disney Studios Paris will soon get to save the world alongside some of our favorite Marvel superheroes aboard Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in the park’s newest land, Avengers Campus! Take a look at the queue and the preshow in our video below!

What’s Happening:

Take a look around and at the preshow of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in the new Avengers Campus located at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.

In our new video above, you’ll see the queue of the new attraction as well as the preshow, which features an impressive, all electronic Iron Man animatronic figure with 33 functions. The preshow also features an appearance by Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel in video form.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force allows guests to board one of Stark Industries’ new hypersonic vehicles, strap themselves in and blast off for an epic adventure full of twists, turns and loops alongside Iron Man and Captain Marvel as they try to save the world from an intergalactic threat.

Passengers who recently sailed aboard the Disney Wish might recall seeing Captain Marvel take off around dessert – now we know where she went! Take a look at the video we tweeted earlier showing how connected the Marvel Theme Park Universe is!

Avengers Campus opens officially at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris on July 20th. When the new land opens, it will not only feature Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, but also Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure where guests get to unleash their inner hero alongside Spidey himself as they try and catch all the spider-bots that are wreaking havoc across the campus.