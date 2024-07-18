Le Pays des Contes de Fées Will Welcome Back Guests August 30th at Disneyland Paris

After undergoing a major refurbishment, the Fantasyland attraction Le Pays des Contes de Fées will welcome back guests on August 30, 2024 at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

Here is some exciting news for all fairy tale lovers! After undergoing a major refurbishment that lasted several months, the enchanting Fantasyland attraction Le Pays des Contes de Fées will welcome back guests on August 30, 2024, unveiling an all-new chapter in its history.

Speaking of history, Le Pays des Contes de Fées is blowing out 30 candles this year!

To celebrate this milestone, Disney Imagineers dreamed up the addition of three new scenes inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films Frozen and Winnie the Pooh , and Pixar Animation Studios film Up to the beloved attraction.

and , and Pixar Animation Studios film to the beloved attraction. When relaxing cruises through the whimsical world of fairy tales resume, guests of all ages will have the opportunity to discover an array of new décor elements, including of the majestic North Mountain overlooked by Elsa’s iconic Ice Palace, Carl Fredricksen’s house flying above Paradise Falls and Winnie the Pooh’s treehouse.

To elevate this experience, Imagineers worked hand in hand with Landscaping, Design & Delivery teams at Disneyland Paris.

While finishing touches are being added to Storybook Land, the giant book that serves as a gateway to a magical journey through the world of fairytales has returned to its original spot after being redesigned to reflect the fan-favorite stories celebrated across the attraction in Disneyland Paris’ workshops.

This incredible transformation doesn’t stop there, as surrounding pathways also underwent thorough renovation!

Additionally, Le Pays des Contes de Fées will welcome Vittel as its presenting sponsor, extending its longstanding corporate alliance relationship with Disneyland Paris.

Guests will discover an updated marquee and new décor elements in the attraction’s queue line, integrating the sponsor throughout the experience and celebrating the role that water has played as a vital source of inspiration for magical adventures in Disney stories.

Since 1994, Le Pays des Contes de Fées has taken guests on a journey to many kingdoms and faraway places from around the world in miniature style.

Based on an original idea from Walt Disney himself, the attraction is a reinvention of the classic Storybook Land Canal Boats

The Paris version has several unique touches with recreations of Belle’s Village from Beauty and the Beast Tangled .

. This sneak peek of the redesigned attraction poster that will soon be displayed under Main Street, U.S.A. station is sure to make all fans feel “happy ever after!”.

Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque will reopen on August 30, 2024.