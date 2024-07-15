Disneyland Paris Breaks World Record on Bastille Day

Disneyland Paris has added “Guinness World Record Holder” to their list of accolades.

What’s Happening:

During last night’s Bastille Day celebrations, Disneyland Paris brought their impressive drone show to the skies for the holiday.

In doing so, they achieved the Guinness World Record for “Largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones”.

1571 drones fly into the air to form the shape of Mickey in the colors of the holiday, deeming it world record worthy.

You can view a side-by-side of the 2022 and 2023 Bastille Day fireworks here

The Disney Electrical Sky Parade will continue at the park throughout the rest of the year.

