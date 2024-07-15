Disneyland Paris Breaks World Record on Bastille Day

Disneyland Paris has added “Guinness World Record Holder” to their list of accolades.
What’s Happening:
- During last night’s Bastille Day celebrations, Disneyland Paris brought their impressive drone show to the skies for the holiday.
- In doing so, they achieved the Guinness World Record for “Largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones”.
- 1571 drones fly into the air to form the shape of Mickey in the colors of the holiday, deeming it world record worthy.
- You can view a side-by-side of the 2022 and 2023 Bastille Day fireworks here.
- The Disney Electrical Sky Parade will continue at the park throughout the rest of the year.
