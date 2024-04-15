Event Recap: Disneyland Paris Says Farewell to Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park with After-Hours Party

A long day full of activities celebrating Disneyland Paris’ 32nd anniversary came to a close with an after-hours party inside Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park, which will soon be closing for a complete transformation. Here’s a look at our experience during the event.

As you can see, a lot of Disneyland Paris’ most dedicated fans were waiting for the gates to the Studios to open for this after-hours party, which took place from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The red carpet was rolled out, transforming Studio 1 into a cocktail party type atmosphere.

Attendees could meet with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a rare character at Disneyland Paris, and with Mickey and Minnie in their Hollywood premiere finest.

A band was also on hand to perform some jazzy Disney tunes.

A band is here too playing some jazzy Disney tunes! #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/ue33HEb4YE — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 12, 2024

Screens and a series of panels displayed information on the forthcoming transformation of Studio 1, which you can learn more about here.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the props and decor that will be removed during the upcoming refurbishment, which begins in just 10 days on April 25th.

Attendees were handed two beautiful pieces of art to take home, celebrating the past and future of Studio 1.