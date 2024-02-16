Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris Now Requiring Slot Reservation System for Guests Without Hotel Reservations

Disneyland Paris has provided an update on access procedures for guests not staying at the Disneyland Hotel who wish to visit the newly reimagined hotel.

What’s Happening:

While the Disneyland Hotel officially reopened on January 25th, guests not staying at the hotel were not able to check it out until February 10th.

Fans were granted limited access through a temporary entry system, only available at the hotel’s front door.

Given the popularity of the recently reopened hotel, for those without a package, restaurant or spa reservation, Disneyland Paris will now grant limited access through a slot reservation system.

Beginning Saturday, February 17th at 9:00 a.m., guests who choose to visit the hotel will have to download the Lineberty mobile app to book an access slot.

The reservation must be made on the same day, for a maximum of 4 people per reservation, and is subject to availability.

Once your reservation is confirmed, please go to the hotel’s entrance in Fantasia Gardens at the indicated time.

Similar to Disney Premier Access, the reservation is valid for an hour, and will be automatically canceled after that period.

Interestingly, Disneyland Paris also asks that visitors “adopt appropriate behavior in the hotel and towards our Cast Members,” indicating that there might have been some issues with the previous hotel access system.

