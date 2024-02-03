Merchandise Fit For Royalty Debuts at Newly Reopened Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is in the midst of an unprecedented transformation, adding even more magic to park icons and classic rides while unveiling exciting experiences like the recently opened Marvel Avengers Campus and soon a Frozen-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park, and as of this weekend – the reopening of the completely renovated Disneyland Hotel.

The reopening of Disneyland Hotel represents a significant milestone in the resort’s ongoing investment and development, with the unveiling of this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today.

The level of Disney storytelling integration in Disneyland Hotel was made possible by the work of Disneyland Paris teams, including Walt Disney Imagineering and its unique collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, combined with the excellence of French and European companies renowned for their expertise and savoir-faire in a wide range of artistic skills – in total, more than 200 from France and across Europe. The result is a singular, immersive experience that pays homage to royal Disney stories and celebrated European landmarks.

As such, that level of elegance and design have come to a wide selection of new merchandise that can be found in the hotel’s Royal Collection Boutique. Each souvenir item is elegantly and tastefully done while still keeping that level of magic and whimsy expected from the Disneyland Hotel.

From journals and handbags to polos and plush, you can get a glimpse of these items throughout this page. For your own trip to Disneyland Paris and the newly renovated Disneyland Hotel, we suggest calling our friends at Mouse Fan Travel for all your booking and travel needs.

