Videos: Disneyland Hotel in Paris Celebrates Grand Opening with Projections and More

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris has been reimagined and, after a multiyear transformation, has now been officially reopened with a special Grand Opening Ceremony.

Disneyland Paris held a Grand Opening Ceremony for the Disneyland Hotel, complete with a spectacular projection and fireworks show.

Check out the full show in the video below:

Additionally, in the lobby of the Disneyland Hotel, guests were treated to “The Royal Ball,” consisting of several Disney Princesses and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Check out The Royal Ball in the video below:

More on the Disneyland Hotel in Paris:

Inspired by Disney royal stories, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Sword in the Stone, The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon , the tradition of Disney storytelling can be found in every last detail of Disneyland Hotel’s décor.

Located at the entrance to Disneyland Park, the royal experience at Disneyland Hotel begins the moment guests enter the grand lobby, where a Royal Greeter welcomes them into a majestic library, and Story Keepers are keen to point out hidden details within the enchanted setting.

Also in the lobby, La Troupe Royale Disney, accompanied by Disney Princesses, treat guests to surprise theatrical performances.

The lobby also includes a chandelier made of Bohemian crystal 15 exclusive dioramas