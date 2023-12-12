Disneyland Paris Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the Reimagining at the Disneyland Hotel

Disneyland Paris will reopen its doors at the Disneyland Hotel on January 25, 2024. They will be inviting guests to experience an immersive journey into Disney royal stories with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining, and Disney entertainment.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris will reopen the doors of its landmark hotel on January 25, 2024, inviting all guests – especially children – to experience an immersive journey into Disney royal stories coupled with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining venues and uniquely Disney entertainment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams in partnership with in-house construction management teams as well as European suppliers and artisans, have crafted a regal journey through the history of French and European cultures, combining unparalleled creative imagination with technical expertise.

The immersive royal experience begins the moment guests enter the grand lobby adorned with an impressive lighting structure representing Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Born from a creative and innovative concept developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams, this masterpiece was crafted in the Czech Republic by a glass-blowing specialist, who perfected an innovative process to magnify priceless crystal.

Disneyland Hotel Superior & Deluxe Rooms will feature exclusive works of art depicting moments from one of 11 classic and contemporary animation movies from the creators at Disney Animation: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

The 16 Signature Suites, the Princely Suite and the Royal Suite, a part of the Castle Club offering, will deliver the hotel’s most high end and immersive experience as they feature unique design elements directly inspired from Disney royal classics that will transport guests into these beloved stories throughout their stay.

Immersion in this royal, unique, and sumptuous universe was made possible thanks to the work of the Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams, combined with the excellence of French companies renowned for their expertise and know-how in a wide range of arts and crafts, including tapestry, carpentry, weaving, glassmaking, porcelain and champagne.

More than 200 French and European companies took part in the 18-month refurbishment of the hotel.

One of many examples is the delicate tableware of the Castle Club Lounge that has been specially created by Maison Haviland, a manufacturer specialized in Limoges porcelain founded in 1842, that combines modernism and creativity.

The finishing touches and artistic decoration are carried out by hand by highly skilled craftsmen.

At the Royal Banquet restaurant, Disney's royal families take center stage in a gallery of unique portraits specially created for the Disneyland Hotel.

Some take on an even more authentic form, like the family of Merida, from the Disney Pixar film Brave .

. To represent the DunBroch clan, the Imagineers and artists at Pixar Studios drew direct inspiration from the film, set in medieval Scotland, to create a tapestry with a unique design.

To bring their vision to life, the Imagineers called on the expertise of the craftsmen at Tissage des Flandres.

Located in the heart of the historic textile basin of Northern France, this workshop has been creating, weaving and making top-of-the-range tapestries for over 130 years.