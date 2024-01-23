First Look at New Lobby Dioramas Coming to the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Cast members at Disneyland Paris are putting the final touches in place to prepare for the official reopening of the Disneyland Hotel on January 25th. Walt Disney Imagineering shared photos on their Instagram page that fans of Disney and Pixar movies will be excited to see in the lobby.

What’s Happening:

Disney Imagineers are putting the final touches on getting everything ready for the opening of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris on January 25th.

When guests enter the lobby, they will be greeted by “a majestic library in which 15 dioramas are displayed, paying tribute to how Walt Disney and his artists used to deepen the art of storytelling through the multiplane camera.”

Disney partnered with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar and selected photos of scenes from popular films ranging from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Aladdin, Mulan , The Princess and The Frog or Wreck-it Ralph .

or . Some new portraits are also coming to the Royal Banquet restaurant

The Royal Banquet will open on January 25th as a character dining location alongside the rest of the Disneyland Hotel.

Check out some fun facts and numbers

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.