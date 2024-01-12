Disneyland Paris Reveals New Artwork for Disneyland Hotel Royal Banquet

New artwork has been revealed for Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel Royal Banquet restaurant.
What’s Happening:
- The Royal Banquet restaurant at Disneyland Hotel will soon be welcoming hungry guests for a regal feast at the buffet.
- Disney Parks Blog has revealed that every room in the restaurant will be adorned with new artwork celebrating famous Disney stories.
- The Prologue dining room will feature the origins of famous characters, from Princess Aurora’s birthday party to a family portrait of a young Kida and her parents.
- Around the buffet, characters will be showcasing their culinary achievements, such as Kronk’s spinach puffs.
- The antechamber will be an ode to the wicked, with the walls covered in portraits of villains.
- Finally, the carousel room will feature famous Disney steeds in this circular dining space.
- Royal Banquet will open on January 25th as a character dining location at Disneyland Hotel.