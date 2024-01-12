Disneyland Paris Reveals New Artwork for Disneyland Hotel Royal Banquet

New artwork has been revealed for Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel Royal Banquet restaurant.

The Royal Banquet restaurant at Disneyland Hotel will soon be welcoming hungry guests for a regal feast at the buffet.

The Prologue dining room will feature the origins of famous characters, from Princess Aurora’s birthday party to a family portrait of a young Kida and her parents.

Around the buffet, characters will be showcasing their culinary achievements, such as Kronk’s spinach puffs.

The antechamber will be an ode to the wicked, with the walls covered in portraits of villains.

Finally, the carousel room will feature famous Disney steeds in this circular dining space.