Disneyland Paris Reveals New Artwork for Disneyland Hotel Royal Banquet

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

New artwork has been revealed for Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel Royal Banquet restaurant.

What’s Happening:

  • The Royal Banquet restaurant at Disneyland Hotel will soon be welcoming hungry guests for a regal feast at the buffet.
  • Disney Parks Blog has revealed that every room in the restaurant will be adorned with new artwork celebrating famous Disney stories.
  • The Prologue dining room will feature the origins of famous characters, from Princess Aurora’s birthday party to a family portrait of a young Kida and her parents.

  • Around the buffet, characters will be showcasing their culinary achievements, such as Kronk’s spinach puffs.

  • The antechamber will be an ode to the wicked, with the walls covered in portraits of villains.

  • Finally, the carousel room will feature famous Disney steeds in this circular dining space.

  • Royal Banquet will open on January 25th as a character dining location at Disneyland Hotel.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight