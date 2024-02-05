Review & Tour: The Reimagined Disneyland Hotel Brings Elegance and Wondrous Disney Details Back to Disneyland Paris

The Disneyland Hotel has officially reopened at Disneyland Paris, after a nearly 4 year closure which saw the entire hotel refurbished from top-to-bottom, inside and out. I was lucky enough to be invited out by Disney to stay at the hotel for one night, and wanted to share my thoughts, photos, and some things I learned from a tour with an Imagineer.

Having no memory of the previous iteration of the Disneyland Hotel, I was immediately impressed with the new colorings and decorations in the hotel’s impressive lobby. From the gorgeous portrait of Sleeping Beauty Castle, to the impressive crystal structure also representing the castle, there’s a whole lot to marvel at straight away.

Cinderella herself was celebrating the hotel’s return with two of her royal helpers.

Watch Disneyland Hotel – Reimagined Hotel and Room Tour:

The hallways of the lobby’s three levels have been turned into libraries, representing over a dozen Disney stories with beautiful artwork in the style of a pop-up book.

The central rotunda of the hotel was previously painted white on the inside, but now sports a gorgeous royal blue that really makes the area feel even more impressive. From here, you can access all of the hotel’s dining venues, including the Royal Banquet, La Table de Lumière and the Fleur de Lys Bar.

During my tour of the hotel from Thomas Muller, set designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, we stopped in the Frozen Royal Suite, which has an absolutely breathtaking view of Disneyland Paris. This is also the suite that Michael Jackson would famously stay in, and the piano in which he played and signed underneath is still there!

In the video below, you can enjoy highlights of the tour with Thomas Muller, covering the lobby, rotunda, Royal Suites, and more!

On the outside, not much has changed with the hotel – however, it has been lovingly restored and looks as good as it did on day one!

The reimagined Disneyland Hotel truly is one of the most elegant and impressive Disney resorts on the planet. Even from the outside, the beautiful Victorian architecture provides a unique and stunning first impression to guests entering Disneyland Paris. The hotel has been lovingly restored, with some new touches that seemed to me as if they had always been there. While it definitely can be a pricey ask to stay there, if it’s in your budget, it’s definitely the ideal way to stay at Disneyland Paris!

For more on the reimagined Disneyland Hotel, check the rest of our coverage at the links below: