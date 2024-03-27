Event Recap: Disneyland Paris Hosts “Treasure Night” Annual Pass Party

Friday night (March 22nd) marked Disneyland Paris' first annual pass party of 2024. Named "Treasure Night," the evening's theme focused on celebrating each of the five lands – Main Street U.S.A., Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland and Discoveryland. Officially announced back in February, the event was open to passholders of both the new Disneyland Pass and valid previous Pass Annuel types. Valid passholders were permitted entry alongside up to 2 non-passholder guests, at the cost of €59 per person with entry from 6.30pm to 2am.

Speaking on the event, Disneyland Paris promised an immersive evening, urging guests to arrive in costume representing their favourite land and find passwords to access secret experiences. The passwords were scattered throughout each land, representing parts of a full phrase to then be repeated to a Cast Member or Character to gain entry to these “Secret Areas.” Over 70 characters were present around the park during the evening, but due to poor weather conditions and other factors, most were on a short rotation schedule – meaning there is no comprehensive appearance list as yet.

Join us below for a roundup of the nights events:

Main Street U.S.A. / Central Plaza:

“Main Street U.S.A. Musical Gathering" was originally expected to perform a cavalcade of characters three times during the evening, however these were all either cancelled or adapted due to inclement weather.

“Disneyland Park Celebration” included a host of characters representing each land with a show sequence on Central Plaza, accompanied by castle projections. Characters included the likes of Melanie Ravenswood, the Phantom and Country Bears for Frontierland, Rapunzel and Flynn for Fantasyland, Mickey & Co. donning Discoveryland costumes for Discoveryland and Peter Pan and Goofy for Adventureland. The 15 minute long performance included a medley of Disney Classics and Parks originals, alongside castle pyrotechnics and water show.

Frontierland:

Frontierland’s “Secret Area” was located behind Cowboy Cookout. Character interactions available in this area included the likes of line-dancing with Horace and Clarabelle, games with Huey, Dewey, Louie and Scrooge as well as a selfie spot with Kronk or Kuzco.

In the rest of Frontierland, José was greeting guests at a password location on the Molly Brown River Boat.

Additionally, Frontierland residents welcomed guests into the Lucky Nugget Saloon for another password clue and live piano performances. Outside Casa De Coco, Miguel was entertaining. Due to the ongoing scheduled refurbishment of Phantom Manor, the grounds were closed, but characters like Jack, Sally, Melanie Ravenswood and the Phantom were seen roaming the area.

Adventureland:

Adventureland’s “Secret Area” was located near Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, featuring character appearances such as Indiana Jones himself, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald and Clarisse in their Adventureland costumes.

Elsewhere in the land, Captain Jack Sparrow was spotted roaming the area around Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Sultan made an appearance in Agrabah Café, where eager marketplace sellers were enticing guests to “buy” their goods.

Fantasyland:

Fantasyland’s “Secret Area” was located towards the back of the land, near Alice’s Curious Labyrinth and Toad Hall. In this location, friends of Winnie the Pooh were present with the Cheshire Cat, Alice and the Mad Hatter. Over in “Meet Mickey Mouse” was a selfie spot with Royal Mickey, and various other characters roaming throughout the night (both Fantasyland residents and classic characters).

Discoveryland:

And lastly, Discoveryland’s “Secret Area” was located along the back of Hyperspace Mountain. Here, guests could enjoy an outdoor DJ party playing popular hits and enjoy a selfie spot with Rey and Chewbacca, alongside Mickey and Minnie in their Discoveryland outfits further down the land.

R2-D2 was also spotted roaming the “Secret Area”. Beyond this area, Lewis and Wilbur Robinson were greeting guests in a password clue location near Discoveryland Station.

Videopolis Theatre hosted five performances of “Disney Classics Celebrations” throughout the night – a 25 minute long stage spectacular starring characters from various iconic Disney films. Segments and characters included: Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar and Genie (Aladdin), Belle and the Beast (Beauty and the Beast), Mulan, Mushu and Li Shang (Mulan), Hyenas (The Lion King), Megara (Hercules), Mirabel (Encanto), and Asha (Wish) performing hits from their respective films.

To close out the festivities, guests gathered in Central Plaza to enjoy a "Star- Spangled Grand Finale," featuring an event-exclusive castle projection show, alongside a troupe of dancers. Each land was independently recognised via projection mapping, showcasing relevant characters or franchises, accompanied by an instrumental medley.

No exclusive merchandise was created for the event. However, an exclusive promotion was available on the night, offering some popular Loungefly mini-backpack styles at a discounted rate of €45 (normally €60-80). Upon wristband collection, guests were provided an event programme booklet which included a sticker sheet of the key art.