New “Disney What If?” Variant Covers from Marvel Comics Take Inspiration from Modern Avengers and X-Men Milestones

The latest Disney What If? variant covers from Marvel Comics celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men.

What’s Happening:

Throughout this year, Mickey Mouse and his friends homage classic Marvel covers to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men!

With a new cover each month, see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s Merry Mutants like you’ve never seen them before with fun takes on both franchises’ most iconic and groundbreaking stories!

The new Disney What If? variant covers will adorn select issues of Amazing Spider-Man all year long and are also available as black and white versions.

variant covers will adorn select issues of all year long and are also available as black and white versions. Today, fans can check out the next trio of Disney What If? variant covers which will hit stands October-December.

variant covers which will hit stands October-December. The new covers see Goofy, Donald, and Daisy fill in for Wolverine, Captain America, and Black Widow for their iconic team-up in Uncanny X-Men #268; Mickey, Minnie and more enter the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan age that kicked off in House of X #1, and the gang assembling for one of the Avengers’ most pivotal moments, the “Disassembled” storyline, in Avengers #500.

On Sale 10/9 – Variant Cover by Giada Perissinotto

On Sale 11/13 – Variant Cover by Paolo Mottura

On Sale 12/11 – Variant Cover by Francesco D’ippolito