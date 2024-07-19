New “Disney What If?” Variant Covers from Marvel Comics Take Inspiration from Modern Avengers and X-Men Milestones

The latest Disney What If? variant covers from Marvel Comics celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men.

What’s Happening:

  • Throughout this year, Mickey Mouse and his friends homage classic Marvel covers to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men!
  • With a new cover each month, see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s Merry Mutants like you’ve never seen them before with fun takes on both franchises’ most iconic and groundbreaking stories!
  • The new Disney What If? variant covers will adorn select issues of Amazing Spider-Man all year long and are also available as black and white versions.
  • Today, fans can check out the next trio of Disney What If? variant covers which will hit stands October-December.
  • The new covers see Goofy, Donald, and Daisy fill in for Wolverine, Captain America, and Black Widow for their iconic team-up in Uncanny X-Men #268; Mickey, Minnie and more enter the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan age that kicked off in House of X #1, and the gang assembling for one of the Avengers’ most pivotal moments, the “Disassembled” storyline, in Avengers #500.

On Sale 10/9 –  Variant Cover by Giada Perissinotto

On Sale 11/13 – Variant Cover by Paolo Mottura

On Sale 12/11 – Variant Cover by Francesco D’ippolito

