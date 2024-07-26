Wade Wilson Has Fallen — Marvel Annnounces Daughter Ellie Camacho Will Become Deadpool in “DEADPOOL #7”

Following Wade’s upcoming death, Deadpool’s daughter Ellie is following in her father’s footsteps this October in DEADPOOL #7.

What’s Happening:

Marvel DEADPOOL #7.

Previously, the comic company shared that Wade Wilson would meet his end to the new super villain Death Grip in September’s DEADPOOL #6 .

. Announced at the Diamond Retailer Lunch at the annual fan event, Ellie will take on her father’s role this October in the new comic written by Cody Ziglar.

Ziglar was joined by guest artist Andrea Di Vito and co-writer Alexis Quasarano to welcome the new Merc with the Mouth.

With Wade gone, Ellie will be forced to continue the fights her father started. Taskmaster will continue her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance.

Taurin Clarke created the main cover with Mark Bagley creating the variant version. Check out the variant cover below:

DEADPOOL #7 will be released on October 2nd.

