Wade Wilson Has Fallen — Marvel Annnounces Daughter Ellie Camacho Will Become Deadpool in “DEADPOOL #7”

Wade Wilson Has Fallen — Marvel Announces Daughter Ellie Camacho Will Become Deadpool in "DEADPOOL #7"

Following Wade’s upcoming death, Deadpool’s daughter Ellie is following in her father’s footsteps this October in DEADPOOL #7.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Ellie Camacho will step up as the new Deadpool in DEADPOOL #7.
  • Previously, the comic company shared that Wade Wilson would meet his end to the new super villain Death Grip in September’s DEADPOOL #6.
  • Announced at the Diamond Retailer Lunch at the annual fan event, Ellie will take on her father’s role this October in the new comic written by Cody Ziglar.
  • Ziglar was joined by guest artist Andrea Di Vito and co-writer Alexis Quasarano to welcome the new Merc with the Mouth.
  • With Wade gone, Ellie will be forced to continue the fights her father started. Taskmaster will continue her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance.
  • Taurin Clarke created the main cover with Mark Bagley creating the variant version. Check out the variant cover below:

  • DEADPOOL #7 will be released on October 2nd.

