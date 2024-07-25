Voice Cast, Playable Characters and More: 4 Things We Learned about “Marvel Rivals” at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 kicked off today and we checked out the “Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game” panel. While there is a fair amount of excitement around this new game already, we had no idea just how much exciting news we were going to get. From a new trailer to new characters, There were plenty of fun reveals for Marvel Rivals at San Diego Comic-Con. Let’s take a look at four things we learned

First off, before we even get into our list, let’s take a look at that new trailer:

1. Doom vs. Doom

Probably the most exciting takeaway from that trailer is the presence of, not one, but two Doctor Dooms (Doctors Doom?). Following the reveal of that new trailer, it was revealed that the story of the new game will follow a conflict between Doom and Doom 2099. Because, as we know, no one rivals Doom, not even Doom.

We got a look at some art from the new game as well (seen above). However, much to the chagrin of Marvel fans, we also learned that Doom is not a playable character in the new game. Although, it was never specified that Doom 2099 will strictly be a non-playable character.

2. The Sanctum Sanctorum

There are currently four maps for the game, all set within the worlds of either Yggsgard or Tokyo 2099. However, we learned today that they will also be joined by the iconic home of Doctor Strange: The Sanctum Sanctorum! It’s unclear yet if this will be just one map, or multiple like the previous two settings.

Also, while we got a brief glimpse of the Sanctum in the trailer (seen above) we did not see any new art for the new map(s).

3. Jeff and Thor!

Marvel Rivals boasts a seriously impressive roster of characters! And two more joined the ranks today as Thor and Jeff the Land Shark were announced as playable characters in the game.

Thor was obviously prominently featured in the trailer, so his reveal came during the panel. However, the image you see above, was only featured in a Marvel Rivals Mini Artbook that was distributed to guests at the panel. There was otherwise no mention of the character.

It was then announced that during the Marvel Games Showcase at the Marvel booth later in the day, there would be another exciting announcement. Not only did we get a closer look at Thor in the game, but we also got the official announcement of Jeff!

4. The Voice Cast

And finally, we got the reveal of a star-studded voice cast for this new game as well! Cassandra Morris joined the team on stage as it was revealed she will be voicing Galacta for the game. We also got the reveals of three non-playable characters, including Doctor Doom, who will be voiced by Travis Willingham.

The voice cast was revealed for 20 additional playable characters, and the list includes some names that might be familiar to Marvel fans, such as Fred Tatasciore (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man, X-Men ‘97), Nolan North (Marvel’s Avengers) and Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man). Also of note, Willingham is pulling double duty by voicing not just Doctor Doom, but Thor as well.

While we do not know at this time when the game will officially launch, there is currently a Beta test available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The test will run until August 5.

Be sure to follow along here for all the latest news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024!