Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige Awarded With Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Just ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has been recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, on the eve of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine releasing in theaters around the world, stars from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe—including Emma Corrin, Chris Evans, David Harbour, Kathryn Hahn, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Simu Liu, Ke Huy Quan, Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, and Chris Pratt – assembled to celebrate producer and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige receiving the 2,785th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Feige is the driving creative force behind dozens of blockbuster feature films and series, from Iron Man (2008) to Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). As the chief architect of the MCU – the highest-grossing film franchise of all time – he has overseen all of Marvel Studios’ feature film productions.

(2008) to (2024). As the chief architect of the MCU – the highest-grossing film franchise of all time – he has overseen all of Marvel Studios’ feature film productions. All 33 films have opened No. 1 at the domestic box office, collectively grossing nearly $30 billion, with 10 of the films grossing more than $1 billion worldwide, and two of those films, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), earned more than $2 billion – with the latter being the fastest film to ever do so.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Reynolds: “ He is quite literally an anchor being in real life, and he keeps the Marvel Universe alive and well and vital. Without him, none of this works. In his wake, I think people will remark on his career achievements over his character. And if you ask me, you genuinely can’t have one without the other. His character is the reason he makes magic – and his character is the reason many of us have stars on the Walk of Fame.”

“Since [ , Kevin and I spend approximately 95 percent of our working day together. We go from meeting to meeting, morning ’til night, day in and day out. This has been going on for the past 18 years. And after all this time, I can honestly say, we don’t have very much in common….Even though I’ve been with him a very long time, he impresses me every day.” Kevin Feige: “Producing is all I’ve ever really wanted to do, ever since I knew it was a thing that a person could do. And to be able to do it [with] the most talented actors and storytellers in the business is more than I could’ve ever asked for… Obviously, I’m not up here because of anything I did by myself… I had all this help along the way. I really think that is why filmmaking is the greatest art form, because it is a collaboration, each and every day. It’s why we put tags at the end of our movies. I like them because it encourages people to sit and watch all of the names of the people who made the movie, and learn what the positions are, and learn who the people were – much like walking on this boulevard encouraged me to learn, and to grow, and to enter this business that I love so much and I look forward to being a part of for the rest of my life. Getting a star on the Walk of Fame seemed about as likely as Disney releasing an R-rated film with Marvel characters in it, but here we are today. Both are happening.”